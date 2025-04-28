Thai Minister Champions Free Trade to Help Firms Weather Global Headwinds

Thailand's Commerce Minister, Pichai Naripthaphan, has hosted a seminar titled "FTA: Expand Business, Conquer Exports" to equip small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the northeastern provinces of Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Mukdahan, and Nong Khai with the knowledge to leverage Free Trade Agreement (FTA) benefits for their export endeavours.

The initiative comes as global trade faces turbulence following the United States' recent announcement of fresh tariffs.

The seminar, held on Monday at the Mekong Heritage Hotel in Nakhon Phanom, was organised by the Department of Foreign Trade, under the Ministry of Commerce's scheme to boost SME competitiveness in the international marketplace, specifically targeting entrepreneurs in the northeastern region of Thailand.

More than 150 SME representatives from the four aforementioned provinces attended the event, aiming to bolster their understanding of the commercial advantages offered by FTAs.

These agreements are seen as vital in driving Thailand's export sector and providing businesses with a crucial tool to navigate the import duties being imposed by the US on goods from around the world.

Pichai addressed observations made by the opposition and academics suggesting that Thailand's three consecutive months of export growth were primarily due to businesses accelerating shipments to avoid tariffs imposed by the previous US administration.

He clarified that this was a misunderstanding, acknowledging that those tariffs might have played a minor role but were not the principal cause of the sustained growth.

