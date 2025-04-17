DFT to issue electronic certificates of origin from April 28

The Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) announced on Thursday that it will begin issuing electronic certificates of origin for ASEAN free trade agreements from April 28.

e-Form D to Replace Paper-Based Process

DFT Director-General Arada Fuangtong stated that Thai exporters trading with countries that have Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with the ASEAN bloc can start applying for electronic certificates of origin, known as e-Form D, from the end of this month.

These electronic documents will be issued under the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) and are designed to replace the traditional paper-based system.