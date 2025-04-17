DFT to issue electronic certificates of origin from April 28

The Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) announced on Thursday that it will begin issuing electronic certificates of origin for ASEAN free trade agreements from April 28.
DFT Director-General Arada Fuangtong stated that Thai exporters trading with countries that have Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with the ASEAN bloc can start applying for electronic certificates of origin, known as e-Form D, from the end of this month.
These electronic documents will be issued under the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) and are designed to replace the traditional paper-based system.
Previously, certificates were issued in paper form. However, the department has since developed the DFT Smart C/O system, allowing for fully electronic processing.
Once issued, the e-Form D will be transmitted electronically through both the National Single Window and the ASEAN Single Window to the respective destination countries. This will facilitate faster customs clearance, eliminate the need for physical documents, and help reduce costs for exporters.
Arada noted that exporters must register as users of the DFT Smart C/O system before applying for the electronic certificates.
While the new digital system is encouraged, exporters still have the option to print hard copies themselves—provided they purchase the appropriate certificate paper from the DFT in advance.
From December 15 2023, the department has issued a total of 740,082 certificates of origin for exports to ASEAN FTA partner countries.