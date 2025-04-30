Value of Thailand’s cross-border trade rises 7.8% during current government’s tenure

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said on Wednesday that the value of cross-border trade, including trade conducted along the borders, rose by 7.8 per cent during the first six months of the current government’s tenure.

Pichai made the statement while accompanying Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to a meeting on the cross-border trade situation at the Nakhon Phanom Customs Office.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister and Commerce Minister were briefed on progress related to the border trade development centre, the advancement of special economic zones, and the development of trade routes linking Thailand with neighbouring countries.