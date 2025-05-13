Thai Industry Chief Urges 'Homework' as US-China Trade Truce Offers Hope

Hopes have risen for a de-escalation in the protracted trade war between the United States and China, following an agreement by the two economic powerhouses to temporarily reduce import duties for a 90-day period.

Under the terms of the truce, the US will lower tariffs on Chinese goods to 30%, while China will reciprocate by reducing levies on American imports to 10%.

Kriangkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), speaking to Krungthep Turakij, suggested that this move signals a more positive climate, offering both nations a potential way out of the escalating conflict.

He pointed out that the US had imposed what he described as the world's highest tariffs on Chinese goods, reaching a staggering 145%, with China responding in kind with duties of up to 125% on imports from across the pond.

Kriangkrai noted that the previous round of retaliatory measures had begun to bite in the US, with domestic consumers protesting against shortages of certain goods.

US President Donald Trump reportedly came under pressure from department store chains and importers, who warned of imminent stockouts that could lead to public discontent.

At the time, Trump had repeatedly claimed discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping were underway and that he was awaiting a call. However, Beijing indicated no such contact had taken place.

He further explained that a meeting held in Geneva, Switzerland, with Swiss mediation, brought together key figures from both sides: Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

