Thailand submits trade proposal to US, awaits negotiation response

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister, stated that the Thai government has been closely monitoring ongoing trade negotiations between the United States and China. He noted that recent developments have unfolded largely as anticipated. Thailand is also keeping an eye on negotiations involving Japan and South Korea, which he described as considerably more complex than Thailand’s situation.

Regarding Thailand’s own trade matters, the minister revealed that the government submitted a proposal to the US approximately 4–5 days ago. The submission includes 5 to 6 key points and was delivered in two parts: one to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and the other to the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR).