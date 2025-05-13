Thailand submits trade proposal to US, awaits negotiation response

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister, stated that the Thai government has been closely monitoring ongoing trade negotiations between the United States and China. He noted that recent developments have unfolded largely as anticipated. Thailand is also keeping an eye on negotiations involving Japan and South Korea, which he described as considerably more complex than Thailand’s situation.
Regarding Thailand’s own trade matters, the minister revealed that the government submitted a proposal to the US approximately 4–5 days ago. The submission includes 5 to 6 key points and was delivered in two parts: one to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and the other to the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR).
"We are now in the phase where our representatives will engage with various US stakeholders—including buyers, traders, and trade associations—to explain how Thailand intends to purchase goods and invest in the US market,” said Pichai. “These discussions will begin at the working group level to establish a mutual understanding of the principles before moving toward a final agreement.”
When asked whether the US would respond within the next one to two weeks, Pichai admitted some anxiety over the delay. “If there’s a holdup, I do feel a bit nervous, wondering why the US hasn’t called us in for talks yet.”
Nonetheless, he expressed optimism, saying that the initial structure of the negotiation process appears manageable. “Now that the proposals are on their desks, I believe we’ll hear back from them soon,” he said.