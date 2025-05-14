Vietnam cranks up fight on imported counterfeits amid US tariff talks

Among products that are subject to increased inspections at borders to ascertain their authenticity are luxury goods from Prada and Gucci owner Kering, electronic devices made by Google and Samsung, and toys from Mattel and Lego, according to a document dated April 1 from the customs department of the finance ministry.

Consumer goods such as shampoos and razors sold by Procter & Gamble and Johnson and Johnson products are also included in the list, the document showed.

The crackdown focuses on imported counterfeits, not those that could be made in Vietnam, which are also of concern to the administration of US President Donald Trump.

A clampdown on the use of counterfeit software is also underway, according to a warning from inspectors at the Ministry of Culture sent on April 14 to a local company, whose name was redacted from the document seen by Reuters.

The letter, it says, followed a complaint from the Business Software Alliance (BSA), the industry's global trade association, whose members include Microsoft, Oracle and Adobe .