Vietnam, US promote negotiations on reciprocal trade agreement

Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, who is head of the government negotiation delegation, held a ministerial-level negotiation session with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, in Jeju, the Republic of Korea, on May 16, immediately after the conclusion of the 31st APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting (MRT 31).

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, this was the first in-person negotiation at the ministerial level between the two countries following the online meeting on April 12, to implement the negotiation of the Vietnam-US Reciprocal Trade Agreement as directed by the high-ranking leaders of both countries.