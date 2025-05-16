Thailand, Vietnam sign 8 key agreements to form comprehensive strategic partnership

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh on Friday (May 16) witnessed the exchange of eight cooperation agreements covering trade, investment, anti-drug efforts, and technology collaboration — marking a major step forward in bilateral relations.

The ceremony was held at the Hoi Truong Room in the Vietnamese Government House, Hanoi, Vietnam.

According to Government Spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap, the agreements include:

1. Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Economic and Trade Cooperation between Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce and Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade

2. Budget handover for joint anti-drug efforts targeting cross-border narcotics trafficking

3. MoU between EXIM Bank Thailand and Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam to support green and high-tech industries

4. Letter of Intent between Khon Kaen University and FPT University to promote semiconductor training

5. MoU on cooperation (2026–2028) between Vietnam’s Ministry of Trade and Central Group

6. MoU between WHA and Hung Yen Province

7. Investment license granted to WHA by Thanh Hoa Province

8. MoU between AMATA Vietnam and Phu Tho Province