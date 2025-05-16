Thailand, Vietnam sign 8 key agreements to form comprehensive strategic partnership

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh on Friday (May 16) witnessed the exchange of eight cooperation agreements covering trade, investment, anti-drug efforts, and technology collaboration — marking a major step forward in bilateral relations.
The ceremony was held at the Hoi Truong Room in the Vietnamese Government House, Hanoi, Vietnam.
According to Government Spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap, the agreements include:
1. Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Economic and Trade Cooperation between Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce and Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade
2. Budget handover for joint anti-drug efforts targeting cross-border narcotics trafficking
3. MoU between EXIM Bank Thailand and Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam to support green and high-tech industries
4. Letter of Intent between Khon Kaen University and FPT University to promote semiconductor training
5. MoU on cooperation (2026–2028) between Vietnam’s Ministry of Trade and Central Group
6. MoU between WHA and Hung Yen Province
7. Investment license granted to WHA by Thanh Hoa Province
8. MoU between AMATA Vietnam and Phu Tho Province
During a joint press conference, Paetongtarn expressed gratitude for Vietnam’s warm hospitality and emphasized that this first official visit marked the beginning of a "comprehensive strategic partnership" — a significant milestone as the region faces global uncertainties.
Key highlights from the bilateral discussions included:
Additionally, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in digital economy and cross-border payments via QR codes, boost tourism links, and develop a cruise route connecting Singapore–Thailand–Vietnam.
On education and innovation, Thailand praised the collaboration between FPT University and Khon Kaen University in STEM, AI, and semiconductor sectors.
In closing, the Thai Prime Minister reaffirmed the country’s commitment to advancing subregional Mekong and ASEAN cooperation, particularly to promote peace efforts on issues like Myanmar, and expressed hope for a future visit from the Vietnamese leader to Thailand.