Thai PM Seeks Enhanced Trade Ties with Vietnam, Lauds Investment Success

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has commenced her official visit to Vietnam by engaging with Thai business leaders, underscoring the importance of strengthening economic ties between the two nations.

At a meeting held at the Melia Hanoi Hotel on Thursday, she praised the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (ThaiCham), which boasts over 140 member companies, for its pivotal role in fostering bilateral cooperation.

During the discussions, Paetongtarn sought insights from Thai investors operating in Vietnam to inform Thai policy, focusing on Vietnam’s strategies for attracting foreign investment and its response to US trade measures.

She expressed gratitude for the private sector’s contribution to the Thai-Vietnamese relationship, highlighting ThaiCham as one of the most robust Thai chambers abroad.

