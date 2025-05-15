Thai PM Seeks Enhanced Trade Ties with Vietnam, Lauds Investment Success

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has commenced her official visit to Vietnam by engaging with Thai business leaders, underscoring the importance of strengthening economic ties between the two nations.
At a meeting held at the Melia Hanoi Hotel on Thursday, she praised the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (ThaiCham), which boasts over 140 member companies, for its pivotal role in fostering bilateral cooperation.
During the discussions, Paetongtarn sought insights from Thai investors operating in Vietnam to inform Thai policy, focusing on Vietnam’s strategies for attracting foreign investment and its response to US trade measures.
She expressed gratitude for the private sector’s contribution to the Thai-Vietnamese relationship, highlighting ThaiCham as one of the most robust Thai chambers abroad.
Sanan Angubolkul, Senior Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and President of the Thai-Vietnam Friendship Association, who led the business delegation, revealed that the discussions centred on Vietnam’s impressive economic growth and potential lessons for Thailand.
He noted Vietnam’s GDP, nearing $467 billion in 2024, is rapidly catching up with Thailand’s, attributing this to a young population, a growing middle class, and effective long-term planning.
The Vietnamese government’s ambitious targets, including a projected 8% GDP growth in 2025 and 10% annually from 2026 - 2030, were also highlighted.
Key strategies include bureaucratic reform, industrial development, and attracting high-tech investment.
Leading Thai companies shared their investment experiences and proposals. SCG, with a 30-year presence and investments exceeding THB 250 billion, sought support for its petrochemical project valued at $5.2 billion (THB 182 billion). Amata Corporation, WHA Group, and Kasikornbank also outlined their expansion plans, while EXIM Bank pledged support for green economy initiatives. CP Group, Super Energy, Central Group, Thai Beverage, and Siam Piwat expressed interest in further investment and cooperation.
The meeting precedes the Vietnam-Thailand Business Forum 2025, where Paetongtarn and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will deliver keynote speeches and witness the signing of cooperation agreements.
The Thai delegation included senior government officials such as Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit and Foreign Minister Maris Sangiamphongsa, as well as prominent business figures.