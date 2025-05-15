PM Paetongtarn confident Thailand team ready for US trade talks

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said on Thursday that, prior to her departure for Vietnam that morning, the Prime Minister directed officials involved in US tariff negotiations to thoroughly review the information prepared.
She also urged them to follow key discussion points raised at the Saudi-US Investment Forum held in Riyadh on May 13.
Jirayu noted that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had mentioned a number of countries in Europe and Asia that had submitted proposals to initiate negotiations with the United States. Talks with these countries, including several in Asia, were described as constructive and productive.
According to Jirayu, Bessent referred to Thailand positively, stating that everything is going well in discussions with the Kingdom. He praised Thailand as one of the countries that had proposed innovative and outstanding initiatives.
Bessent also highlighted the progress of trade discussions involving Japan, Indonesia, South Korea and Taiwan, while reiterating his appreciation for Thailand’s impressive proposals. These efforts are expected to pave the way for effective and results-oriented negotiations.
“This is a positive signal for Thailand, stemming from the consistent efforts of the Thailand team, in line with the Prime Minister’s directive to pursue a negotiation strategy with the US that is thorough, well-timed and strategic,” said Jirayu.
“The goal is to strengthen trade partnerships, enhance Thai investment in the US, and modernise Thailand’s economic structure for greater global competitiveness and integration into global supply chains.”
Jirayu added that the government has been preparing since early this year, well before US President Donald Trump’s inauguration.
On January 6, the Prime Minister officially appointed a US trade policy taskforce to coordinate and drive the country’s strategic efforts. The Prime Minister has been closely involved in overseeing all relevant issues, including reviewing the proposals made by other countries and analysing past US negotiations.
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira has outlined five key pillars for the upcoming negotiations:
The Prime Minister, along with her advisory team and related agencies — including the Ministries of Commerce, Finance and Agriculture, the Board of Investment (BOI), and private sector bodies such as the Board of Trade of Thailand and the Federation of Thai Industries — has been in extensive discussions to ensure Thailand presents the most strategic and beneficial proposals.
“With the right timing and data, these negotiations will undoubtedly have a positive impact on Thailand’s export industries across the board,” Pichai stated.