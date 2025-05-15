PM Paetongtarn confident Thailand team ready for US trade talks

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said on Thursday that, prior to her departure for Vietnam that morning, the Prime Minister directed officials involved in US tariff negotiations to thoroughly review the information prepared.

She also urged them to follow key discussion points raised at the Saudi-US Investment Forum held in Riyadh on May 13.

Jirayu noted that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had mentioned a number of countries in Europe and Asia that had submitted proposals to initiate negotiations with the United States. Talks with these countries, including several in Asia, were described as constructive and productive.

According to Jirayu, Bessent referred to Thailand positively, stating that everything is going well in discussions with the Kingdom. He praised Thailand as one of the countries that had proposed innovative and outstanding initiatives.

Bessent also highlighted the progress of trade discussions involving Japan, Indonesia, South Korea and Taiwan, while reiterating his appreciation for Thailand’s impressive proposals. These efforts are expected to pave the way for effective and results-oriented negotiations.