Thailand and Vietnam Pledge Deeper Ties in Hanoi Meeting

Thailand and Vietnam have reaffirmed their commitment to a strong relationship, pledging to deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership during an official visit by Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to Hanoi.
Paetongtarn received a warm welcome, including a state dinner hosted by Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday evening.
Prior to the dinner, Chính personally guided Paetongtarn through an exhibition showcasing Vietnamese local crafts and mementos exchanged between the two nations.
In her address, the Thai Prime Minister expressed her gratitude for the warm reception, noting that Chính was the first foreign leader to offer his congratulations upon her taking office.
She emphasised the significance of this, her first official visit, occurring at a time of rapid global political and economic change for both countries.
Paetongtarn highlighted the upcoming Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCR) meeting, marking the 20th anniversary of this unique mechanism shared exclusively between Thailand and Vietnam.
She also welcomed the elevation of the bilateral relationship to a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" during her visit, which is expected to galvanise cooperation across all sectors.
On the economic front, the Prime Minister underscored the robust trade links, which have grown twenty-fold over the past three decades. She also pointed out Thailand's significant role as an investor in Vietnam, highlighting the strong potential for future joint economic growth.
Cultural and people-to-people connections were also noted, spanning cuisine, music, theatre, and the Vietnamese diaspora in northeastern Thailand.
Paetongtarn remarked on Thailand being the only country outside Vietnam to host three memorials dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh, located in Udon Thani, Nakhon Phanom, and Phichit, reflecting deep historical ties.
She also expressed pleasure at the popularity of Thai dramas in Vietnam, which has contributed to Thailand becoming a top destination for over a million Vietnamese tourists in the past year.
Conversely, over half a million Thais have travelled to Vietnam, particularly to cities like Hue, Da Nang, Da Lat, and Sa Pa.
Towards the close of her speech, the Prime Minister extended an invitation to Phạm Minh Chính and his cabinet to visit Thailand and attend the men's football gold medal match at the 33rd SEA Games, should Thailand and Vietnam reach the final.
Thailand is hosting the games later this year. She concluded by inviting guests to toast the Vietnamese leadership and the enduring friendship between the two nations.