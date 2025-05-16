Thailand and Vietnam Pledge Deeper Ties in Hanoi Meeting

Thailand and Vietnam have reaffirmed their commitment to a strong relationship, pledging to deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership during an official visit by Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to Hanoi.

Paetongtarn received a warm welcome, including a state dinner hosted by Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday evening.

Prior to the dinner, Chính personally guided Paetongtarn through an exhibition showcasing Vietnamese local crafts and mementos exchanged between the two nations.

In her address, the Thai Prime Minister expressed her gratitude for the warm reception, noting that Chính was the first foreign leader to offer his congratulations upon her taking office.

She emphasised the significance of this, her first official visit, occurring at a time of rapid global political and economic change for both countries.

Paetongtarn highlighted the upcoming Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCR) meeting, marking the 20th anniversary of this unique mechanism shared exclusively between Thailand and Vietnam.

She also welcomed the elevation of the bilateral relationship to a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" during her visit, which is expected to galvanise cooperation across all sectors.

