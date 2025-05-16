Vietnam-Thailand ties among most important strategic partnerships in region: scholar

Thailand and Vietnam have an excellent relationship that is gradually becoming one of Southeast Asia's most important strategic partnerships, said Thai scholar Kavi Chongkittavorn.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Bangkok ahead of Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s official visit to Vietnam from May 15 to 16, Kavi affirmed that the visit is of significance as it takes place at a time when the international order is being affected by increasing geopolitical tensions and trade conflicts.

According to the senior fellow, both countries can work closely together to promote multilateral trade and enhance good rules-based practices covering economic, political, security and socio-cultural fields.

Thailand and Vietnam are two major trade partners, both bilaterally and within ASEAN, and they are working to raise bilateral trade from US$20 billion to $25 billion per year.