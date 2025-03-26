Nissan looking beyond auto sector to find partner

Noting that the industry is undergoing major structural reforms that require a lot of investment, Espinosa, Nissan's chief planning officer set to assume the presidency Tuesday, stressed he is open to picking a partner, whether it is Honda or a non-automaker.
At the same time, however, he clarified that collaborative ties with Honda will continue despite the rupture of the amalgamation talks, pointing to ongoing talks focusing on pure business tie-ups in various fields.
To put struggling Nissan on a recovery path, Espinosa proposed to shorten the new model development period to about three years from four and a half years at present and sell region-specific mainstay models in other parts of the world.
Fresh restructuring measures would be announced shortly, he added.
He also disclosed that Nissan will launch a fully remodeled Leaf electric vehicle in Japan during fiscal 2025, which starts next month, and a brand-new large minivan the following year.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]
Photo by Reuters