Thailand’s exports grow 5.7% in October, but trade deficit remains at $3.4 billion

The Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) under the Ministry of Commerce reported that Thailand’s October 2025 exports totalled $28.835 billion, growing 5.7% for the 16th consecutive month. Imports amounted to $32.272 billion, up 16.3%, resulting in a trade deficit of $3.436 billion. Excluding items related to oil, gold, and arms, exports grew by 15.7%.

For the first ten months of 2025 (January to October), Thailand’s exports reached $282.982 billion, an increase of 13%, while imports totalled $286.848 billion, up 12.4%, leading to a trade deficit of $3.866 billion.

Nantapong Chiralerspong, Director-General of the TPSO, explained that October’s export growth was driven by strong demand from major markets such as the US, China, and the EU, as well as secondary markets like South Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. Despite pressure from the US’s tax hikes, the export growth continued. However, exports of agricultural products remained in a contraction.

“October’s export growth slowed from September’s 19% increase because Thailand had already ramped up exports, leading to high stock levels in partner countries, which caused a slowdown in exports this month,” Nantapong said.