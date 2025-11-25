Thai Export Giants Scramble as Cambodia Spat Halves Regional Sales

Major Thai corporations, from Carabao to Mama noodles, report substantial Q3 revenue losses due to rising Cambodian nationalism and border disruption.

Major Thai corporations are activating contingency plans after a five-month diplomatic conflict between Thailand and Cambodia led to a dramatic collapse in sales across the border.

Thai business is facing a clear impact in the third quarter, with large firms assessing lost revenue ranging from tens of millions to billions of baht.

The prolonged conflict has not only strained international relations but has severely disrupted commerce, affecting traditional border trade and the market for Thai goods popular in Cambodia.

Sathien Sathientham, CEO of Carabao Group, reported that while the "Carabao Daeng" energy drink achieved record domestic market share this year, the Cambodian market was hit hard.

He estimates lost sales running into "several hundred million baht," directly attributable to the conflict.

The digital landscape has amplified the issue.

According to Sathien, online influencers in Cambodia are using nationalist sentiment to question the loyalty of local shops stocking Thai products.

“Following the Thailand-Cambodia conflict, there was a rise in nationalism, which led to a decrease in our energy drink sales in Cambodia,” he confirmed.

Carabao Group's overall sales revenue rose 8% to 5.496 billion baht in Q3, but revenue from its own-branded products fell 5%.

The decline was driven by lower exports to the key Cambodian market.

Restrictions on land border crossings between the two nations have increased costs and delayed distribution, contributing to an astonishing 44% drop in overall sales across the company’s CLMV markets (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam).