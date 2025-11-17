Thai GDP drops 0.6% in Q3, NESDC keeps 2025 growth forecast at 2%

Thailand’s economy contracted by 0.6% in the third quarter of 2025 from the previous quarter after seasonal adjustment, with growth slowing to 1.2% year-on-year from 2.8% in the second quarter, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) reported on Monday.

NESDC secretary-general Onfa Vejjajiva said the economy expanded 2.4% in the first nine months of the year. Unemployment stood at 0.76%, down from 0.88% in the previous quarter and 1.02% a year earlier.

Headline inflation remained negative for the second consecutive quarter at –0.7%, while core inflation averaged 0.8%.

Thailand posted a current account surplus of US$2.7 billion (88.3 billion baht), with foreign reserves at US$262.4 billion at the end of September. Public debt stood at 12.23 trillion baht, or 64.8% of GDP.