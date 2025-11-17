Sluggish economy and Thailand–Cambodia tensions drag Q3 beverage performance

The non-alcoholic beverage market, valued at over 100 billion baht, is facing major challenges this year. Cooler-than-usual weather during the key high season from late March to May left brands unable to build sufficient sales momentum.

By the third quarter, many companies were hit by further pressure from the Thailand–Cambodia border conflict, which disrupted cross-border trade. Markets that rely heavily on CLMV demand also continued to struggle, particularly Cambodia and Myanmar. Meanwhile, exports were affected by a fragile global economy and volatile exchange rates.

Q3 results across beverage categories are summarised as follows:



Zeppe, Malee and Thai Coconut report lower profits

Sappe PCL posted third-quarter sales revenue of 1.378 billion baht, down 16.2% year-on-year, with net profit falling 39% to 183.3 million baht. For the first nine months, sales revenue stood at 4.038 billion baht, down 25.2%, while net profit fell 38.4% to 654.9 million baht.

The revenue decline was driven by the global economic slowdown affecting international sales, exchange-rate appreciation, the Middle East conflict and US tax measures. In Asia, Sappe faced intensified competition in South Korea and issues with distributors in Indonesia.

Malee Group PCL recorded third-quarter sales and service revenue of 2.028 billion baht, down 2.3%, while net profit edged up 2.1% to 61.9 million baht. For the nine-month period, sales revenue fell 9.3% to 5.852 billion baht, with net profit down 15.8% to 239.3 million baht.

The drop in sales was due to dairy products in overseas markets being affected by the Thailand–Cambodia border trade disruption. Net profit fell as the company increased its provision for product deterioration.