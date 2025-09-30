Tsingtao, Carabao, and Namyong join forces to strengthen Thai-Chinese beverage industry

The Thailand-China beverage alliance has officially launched as Tsingtao Beer collaborates with Tawandang Brewery 1999 Co., Ltd., Thai China Beverage Co., Ltd., and Tsingtao Brewery (Hong Kong) Trading Ltd. in a tripartite strategic partnership.
The signing ceremony was attended by Prof. Dr. Borwornsak Uwanno, Deputy Prime Minister; Jiang Zong Xiang, Chairman and President of Tsingtao Brewery; Sathien Sathientham, CEO of Carabao Group Plc; Dr. Theparak Leungsuwan, CEO of Namyong Terminal Plc; and Ma Ning, General Manager of International Operations at Tsingtao Brewery, along with senior officials from Qingdao and representatives from Thai and Chinese business sectors. The event marks a new era of cooperation in the beer and beverage industries between Thailand and China.
Prof. Dr. Borwornsak Uwanno, Deputy Prime Minister, highlighted that the partnership is a key milestone reflecting the enduring friendship between Thailand and China. He praised Tsingtao’s global influence, Carabao’s strong presence in Thai and international markets, and Namyong Terminal’s logistical capabilities, which will enhance bilateral trade and investment.
Dr. Theparak Leungsuwan, CEO of Namyong Terminal Plc, recounted the company’s growth over more than 50 years across logistics, international trade, media, transport, energy, and healthcare. The group operates Thailand’s only roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) car terminal, ranking 4th globally and 2nd in Asia, exporting over 1.5 million vehicles annually.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations, and the collaboration between Namyong Terminal, Tsingtao, and Carabao symbolises strengthened economic, trade, and people-to-people ties. The partnership also aims to expand cooperation in logistics and industry to fully support joint initiatives.
Sathien Sathientham, CEO of Carabao Group Plc, noted that Carabao, as Thailand’s leading beverage brand, has earned consumer trust through innovation and quality, while steadily expanding internationally.
“The partnership allows Carabao to leverage its strong distribution network to promote integration of the Thai-Chinese beverage industries, maximising mutual benefits,” he said.
Jiang Zong Xiang, Chairman of Tsingtao Brewery, stated that this collaboration not only commemorates 50 years of Thai-Chinese friendship but also represents a key step in accelerating Tsingtao’s international business expansion. Tsingtao entered the Thai market in the 1990s and, over the past 20 years, has partnered with Namyong Terminal Public Company Limited to steadily expand its market presence.
Currently, Tsingtao has a distribution network covering over 2,000 outlets across Thailand. With more than 100 years of experience and influence in over 120 countries and regions, Tsingtao is ready to open new market channels in Thailand and ASEAN, leveraging Carabao’s distribution resources and production technology. This will support products ranging from premium beers to other beverage lines.
The signing lays a solid foundation for deeper cooperation among the three parties in technology, market development, branding, and distribution networks, marking a significant milestone for Tsingtao’s ASEAN market expansion.