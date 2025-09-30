Tsingtao, Carabao, and Namyong join forces to strengthen Thai-Chinese beverage industry

Sathien Sathientham, CEO of Carabao Group Plc, noted that Carabao, as Thailand’s leading beverage brand, has earned consumer trust through innovation and quality, while steadily expanding internationally.

“The partnership allows Carabao to leverage its strong distribution network to promote integration of the Thai-Chinese beverage industries, maximising mutual benefits,” he said.

Jiang Zong Xiang, Chairman of Tsingtao Brewery, stated that this collaboration not only commemorates 50 years of Thai-Chinese friendship but also represents a key step in accelerating Tsingtao’s international business expansion. Tsingtao entered the Thai market in the 1990s and, over the past 20 years, has partnered with Namyong Terminal Public Company Limited to steadily expand its market presence.

Currently, Tsingtao has a distribution network covering over 2,000 outlets across Thailand. With more than 100 years of experience and influence in over 120 countries and regions, Tsingtao is ready to open new market channels in Thailand and ASEAN, leveraging Carabao’s distribution resources and production technology. This will support products ranging from premium beers to other beverage lines.

The signing lays a solid foundation for deeper cooperation among the three parties in technology, market development, branding, and distribution networks, marking a significant milestone for Tsingtao’s ASEAN market expansion.