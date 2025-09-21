Top food and beverage trends from Thailand’s delivery apps

‘Matcha Fever’ breaks records

Orders of matcha drinks topped 5 million in the first half of 2025, equal to the total for the whole of 2024, and are expected to reach 10 million by year-end. The most searched matcha items on food delivery platforms between January and August were pure matcha (45,000 searches), matcha latte (25,000), matcha with coconut or coconut water (20,000) and iced matcha (10,000).

Demand is strongest in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Chonburi, Samut Prakan and Pathum Thani.

Taro milk tea with mochi goes viral

Another viral sensation is taro milk tea with mochi, with searches soaring 530% and sales surpassing 150,000 cups in Q3 alone after negligible demand earlier in the year. Leading brands such as Nose Tea, Bearhouse and Café Amazon have helped push the drink into the spotlight.

Thakoon stressed that F&B operators must closely monitor consumer behaviour and adapt quickly. “It’s about catching the wave, get in fast, get out fast, to avoid missing opportunities in a fast-changing market,” he said.