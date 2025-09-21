Top food and beverage trends from Thailand’s delivery apps

Thakoon Chatisutthiphon, co-founder of FoodStory and Head of POS Innovation at LINE MAN Wongnai, revealed this year’s food and beverage trends, noting that while new dishes continue to emerge, fried chicken remains the most popular item and is still growing in demand, overtaking several previously trending menus.
Other favourites continue to hold their positions on the top list:
Suki enters top 10 as tea overtakes coffee in Thailand’s drink trends
Thai-style sukiyaki has made its debut in the country’s top 10 food orders, ranking 10th with strong growth of 30%. Popular brands are driving the boom, from Suki Ponsiri, released in rounds as production couldn’t keep up with orders, to Chiang Mai’s Suki Chang Phueak expanding into Bangkok’s Banthat Thong area, and MK Suki launching its viral hit, “stir-fried suki in a red pot,” which has proven as popular as a buffet option.
Tea reclaims the throne from coffee
While black coffee surged last year, tea has reclaimed the top spot in 2025. Green milk tea is now number one, followed by espresso, black coffee and milk tea. Thai tea has climbed to fifth place, growing nearly 13%. Rounding out the list are cappuccino, americano, honey drinks and cocoa. Matcha latte entered the rankings at number 10, with growth of more than 200%.
‘Matcha Fever’ breaks records
Orders of matcha drinks topped 5 million in the first half of 2025, equal to the total for the whole of 2024, and are expected to reach 10 million by year-end. The most searched matcha items on food delivery platforms between January and August were pure matcha (45,000 searches), matcha latte (25,000), matcha with coconut or coconut water (20,000) and iced matcha (10,000).
Demand is strongest in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Chonburi, Samut Prakan and Pathum Thani.
Taro milk tea with mochi goes viral
Another viral sensation is taro milk tea with mochi, with searches soaring 530% and sales surpassing 150,000 cups in Q3 alone after negligible demand earlier in the year. Leading brands such as Nose Tea, Bearhouse and Café Amazon have helped push the drink into the spotlight.
Thakoon stressed that F&B operators must closely monitor consumer behaviour and adapt quickly. “It’s about catching the wave, get in fast, get out fast, to avoid missing opportunities in a fast-changing market,” he said.