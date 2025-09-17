Thailand rises to world’s No. 2 pet food exporter in 2024, worth 85 billion baht

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) director-general, said Thailand’s pet food exports grew by 29% year-on-year, cementing the country’s position as the world’s No. 2 exporter.

The United States led the global market with exports worth US$2.52 billion (9.4% share), followed by Poland at US$2.40 billion (9%), and France at US$2.30 billion (8.6%).

The global pet food import market was valued at US$26.46 billion in 2024. The top five importers were Germany (US$2.43 billion, 9.2%), the US (US$2.21 billion, 8.4%), the UK (US$1.76 billion, 6.7%), Poland (US$1.53 billion, 5.8%), and Canada (US$1.37 billion, 5.2%).