Thailand rises to world’s No. 2 pet food exporter in 2024, worth 85 billion baht

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) director-general, said Thailand’s pet food exports grew by 29% year-on-year, cementing the country’s position as the world’s No. 2 exporter.
The United States led the global market with exports worth US$2.52 billion (9.4% share), followed by Poland at US$2.40 billion (9%), and France at US$2.30 billion (8.6%).
The global pet food import market was valued at US$26.46 billion in 2024. The top five importers were Germany (US$2.43 billion, 9.2%), the US (US$2.21 billion, 8.4%), the UK (US$1.76 billion, 6.7%), Poland (US$1.53 billion, 5.8%), and Canada (US$1.37 billion, 5.2%).
Thailand’s main export destination was the US, accounting for 32.4% of total shipments, with a value of US$868.4 million, up 47% year-on-year. Other major markets included:
Exports to the European Union rose 47% to US$349.58 million, led by Italy, Germany, Belgium, France, and the Netherlands.
Poonpong noted that Thailand’s competitive advantage lies in quality and international standards, enabling sustainable growth.
He said rising pet ownership worldwide—driven by ageing populations, smaller households, and lifestyle changes among younger generations—was fuelling demand. Consumers were increasingly opting for premium, imported products that focus on animal health and nutrition.
Thai manufacturers are well-positioned to capture demand for functional pet food, such as products for young, sick, or elderly pets, as well as health-focused and high-vitamin formulas.
Eco-friendly packaging and sustainable production are also expected to become important factors for competitiveness, particularly in the US, EU, Japan, China, and emerging markets in the Middle East and Eastern Europe.
In the first seven months of 2025, Thailand exported US$1.68 billion worth of pet food, up 10.7% from the same period a year earlier. The US remained the top market, expanding by 26%, despite a 19% retaliatory tariff.
However, challenges remain regarding local content requirements. Poonpong stressed that Thai exporters should focus on research and development, using more domestic raw materials, and innovating new health-focused products.