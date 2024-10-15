Bangkok to welcome the International Pet Industry at BITEC from October 30 – November 1

The 2024 edition will take place from October 30 to November 1 at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), featuring 400 exhibitors from 40 countries and attracting 15,000 trade visitors from 75 countries. Free visitor registration is now open at www.petfair-sea.com.

With its fully B2B concept, Pet Fair South East Asia serves as a global partnership hub for distribution, retail, and sourcing, extending far beyond the South East Asian region. Located at BITEC BANGNA, the 2024 edition will cover over 20,000 square meters of exhibition space, hosting 400 exhibitors from 45 countries, showcasing the entire pet industry value chain.

The ratio of exhibiting companies stands at 75% international and 25% local, making it one of the most international shows within Thailand’s Exhibition Industry. On the visitor side, organizers forecast 15,000 trade visitors from 75 countries.

In addition to a vibrant show floor, visitors can anticipate a comprehensive speaker lineup, featuring over 30 conference sessions covering a wide range of topics in both English and Thai.