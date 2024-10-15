Bangkok to welcome the International Pet Industry at BITEC from October 30 – November 1

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2024

Pet Fair South East Asia has taken the pet industry by storm in recent years, establishing itself as an international hub for pet industry stakeholders from Asia, Europe, the US, and the Middle East.

The 2024 edition will take place from October 30 to November 1 at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), featuring 400 exhibitors from 40 countries and attracting 15,000 trade visitors from 75 countries. Free visitor registration is now open at www.petfair-sea.com.

With its fully B2B concept, Pet Fair South East Asia serves as a global partnership hub for distribution, retail, and sourcing, extending far beyond the South East Asian region. Located at BITEC BANGNA, the 2024 edition will cover over 20,000 square meters of exhibition space, hosting 400 exhibitors from 45 countries, showcasing the entire pet industry value chain. 

The ratio of exhibiting companies stands at 75% international and 25% local, making it one of the most international shows within Thailand’s Exhibition Industry. On the visitor side, organizers forecast 15,000 trade visitors from 75 countries.

In addition to a vibrant show floor, visitors can anticipate a comprehensive speaker lineup, featuring over 30 conference sessions covering a wide range of topics in both English and Thai.

Conference Highlights include:

  • Exploring Growth Opportunities in Pet Care: 2025 and Beyond by Euromonitor International
  • Halal Trends in the Pet Food Market by the Thai Department of Livestock
  • Vegan Pet Food: A Diet Change Revolution Begins by Prof. Andrew Knight
  • Pet Product Business in Thailand by the Thai Pet Product Industries Association
  • High Impact Marketing Tactics for Pet Entrepreneurs: Crafting Engaging Content to Captivate Pet Owners and Build Loyalty ทำการตลาดแบบใดให้มัดใจเจ้าของสัตว์เลี้ยง by VPN Magazine
  • Trends and Technology in Pet Food Innovation by Kasetsart University
  • Key Concepts and Clinical Applications for Healthy Skin and Hair Coat by the Thai Association of Veterinary Dermatology
  • Understanding and Implementing Pet Food Label Modernization (PFLM) by the Petfood Industry Association (PIA)

Pre-registered visitors can attend the show free of charge, while those who have not pre-registered will be required to pay a small on-site fee of 350 THB. Please note that no pets are allowed within the hall due to the show’s fully business-to-business concept.

For more information and to pre-register for free, visit www.petfairsea.com.

