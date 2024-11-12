Thai pet food exports jump 31% to over 80 billion baht

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2024

Country remains the world’s 4th largest pet food exporter, tapping into a booming global market valued at over $280 billion

Thai pet food exports surged 31.47% year-on-year in the first nine months, reaching 80.61 billion baht, the Commerce Ministry’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) reported on Monday.

Dog and cat food accounted for the largest share, at 71.47 billion baht, increasing 39.11% YOY, said TPSO director general Poonpong Naiyanapakorn. Exports of other pet food were worth 9.14 billion baht, decreasing 8.03%.

Thailand’s top 10 pet-food export markets are the United States, followed by Japan, Italy, Australia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Germany, United Kingdom, Taiwan, and India.

Last year, Thailand ranked as the world’s 4th largest pet food exporter, accounting for 8.39% of the global market share, behind Germany (13.07%), the US (9.81%), and France (9.77%).

According to Global Market Insights, the global pet care market (food, care products and services) grew to US$280 billion (9.5 trillion baht) in 2022.

The growth was driven by owners increasingly viewing their pets as family members, it added.

The market forecaster predicts the global pet-care market will grow at 7% annually to reach $550 billion (18.7 trillion baht) in 2032.

