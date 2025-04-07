Thailand Tightens Scrutiny on Exports to US Amid Tariff Fears

Thailand's Department of Foreign Trade (DFT), Commerce Ministry, is stepping up its oversight of exports to the United States, placing 49 product categories under heightened scrutiny to prevent false claims of Thai origin.

This move comes in response to the US imposing reciprocal tariffs, with Thailand facing a significant 36% levy announced by the previous US administration.

DFT Director-General Arada Fuangthong announced on Monday that the department is actively monitoring potential attempts by other countries to circumvent US trade measures.

The aim is to assure US customs officials of the genuine Thai origin of exported goods. The 49 monitored items include solar panels, steel lorry wheels, artificial stone slabs, and steel pipes.

Exporters of these goods will now be required to undergo origin verification by the DFT before they can obtain a standard Certificate of Origin (Form C/O) for US shipments.