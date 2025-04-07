Chiang Mai Battered by Summer Storms

Chiang Mai province has been hit by severe summer storms, with significant damage reported in Hang Dong and Saraphi districts.
Reports on Monday detail damage to homes in Ban Ku Daeng, Nong Faek subdistrict, Saraphi district. A large, decades-old sugar palm tree collapsed onto one property, causing damage to the roof and carport.
Fortunately, the property was unoccupied at the time of the incident. The falling tree also brought down power lines, causing electricity poles to collapse onto a neighbouring house, resulting in further roof damage.
A video posted on Facebook showed a motorist driving along the Chiang Mai-Lamphun road in Saraphi district encountering a powerful storm.
A large rubber tree branch snapped and fell, narrowly missing the vehicle. The driver was forced to brake sharply and drive over the debris.
The Chiang Mai Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office has released details of the impact of the thunderstorms and strong winds, confirming that two districts were affected: Hang Dong and Saraphi.
In Hang Dong district, thunderstorms and strong winds in Village No. 10, Ton Hwaen subdistrict, caused a village sign to collapse and damaged four houses.
In Saraphi district, five subdistricts experienced damage from fallen trees and electricity poles:
In Nong Faek subdistrict, a sugar palm tree collapsed onto a house.
In Tha Kwang subdistrict, Village No. 3, a radio signal tower collapsed onto a house.
In Nong Phueng subdistrict, Village No. 8 (near the entrance to Wat San Khue), a mango tree fell, blocking the road.
In Chaiya Sathan subdistrict, Village No. 5, trees fell and electricity poles collapsed.
In San Sai subdistrict, house roofs were damaged.
The storms have, however, brought some relief to the region, which has been suffering from severe haze caused by wildfires and PM2.5 pollution for nearly a month.
The wind and rain have helped to clear the air, with the rain washing down the haze and the wind dispersing smoke particles higher into the atmosphere.
As a result, air quality in Chiang Mai city improved significantly on the morning of April 7th, 2025, reaching a "yellow" level with PM2.5 readings between 27-33 micrograms per cubic meter and an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 60-85.
The Northern Meteorological Centre has issued a warning that summer storms are expected to continue in the northern region from 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow (April 8th, 2025).
These storms will be characterised by thunderstorms, strong winds, and isolated hailstorms. The weather pattern is due to a moderate high-pressure system or cool air mass from China extending over the upper northern and upper northeastern regions and the South China Sea, causing southerly and southeasterly winds to prevail over upper Thailand.
With hot weather persisting across upper Thailand, residents are advised to take precautions against the dangers of summer storms. The public is urged to avoid travelling during storms, to stay away from open areas, large trees, and unstable structures and billboards.
Farmers are advised to secure fruit trees and prepare for potential damage to crops and livestock. Everyone is also advised to take care of their health due to the fluctuating weather conditions.
The upper northern region will experience generally hot weather with a 40% chance of thunderstorms, strong winds, and isolated hailstorms, particularly in Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, and Nan provinces.
The risk of thunderstorms and summer storms is expected to remain throughout this week and potentially extend into the Songkran festival period.