Chiang Mai Battered by Summer Storms

Chiang Mai province has been hit by severe summer storms, with significant damage reported in Hang Dong and Saraphi districts.

Reports on Monday detail damage to homes in Ban Ku Daeng, Nong Faek subdistrict, Saraphi district. A large, decades-old sugar palm tree collapsed onto one property, causing damage to the roof and carport.

Fortunately, the property was unoccupied at the time of the incident. The falling tree also brought down power lines, causing electricity poles to collapse onto a neighbouring house, resulting in further roof damage.

A video posted on Facebook showed a motorist driving along the Chiang Mai-Lamphun road in Saraphi district encountering a powerful storm.

A large rubber tree branch snapped and fell, narrowly missing the vehicle. The driver was forced to brake sharply and drive over the debris.

The Chiang Mai Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office has released details of the impact of the thunderstorms and strong winds, confirming that two districts were affected: Hang Dong and Saraphi.

