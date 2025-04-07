Heavy downpours cause flooding in Samut Prakan Monday morning

Heavy downpours in Samut Prakan’s Mueang district on Monday morning caused severe flooding on a main road, resulting in several vehicles stalling due to rising floodwaters.
The worst-hit area was a two-kilometre stretch of Praekkasa Road, in front of Rassamee Anan Plaza Market in Tambon Praekkasa, where water levels reached approximately 60 centimetres.
As of 9:50 am, water levels remained high, leaving many cars stranded with stalled engines and creating heavy traffic congestion along the route.
A local resident reported that the rain had started at 7 am, adding that it was the heaviest rainfall she had seen in her seven years of living in the area. She noted that the high water level had caused numerous cars and motorbikes to break down.
Phet, 26, a motorcyclist, said his engine failed while riding near Praekkasa Temple on his way to work.