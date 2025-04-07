Heavy downpours cause flooding in Samut Prakan Monday morning

Heavy downpours in Samut Prakan’s Mueang district on Monday morning caused severe flooding on a main road, resulting in several vehicles stalling due to rising floodwaters.

The worst-hit area was a two-kilometre stretch of Praekkasa Road, in front of Rassamee Anan Plaza Market in Tambon Praekkasa, where water levels reached approximately 60 centimetres.

As of 9:50 am, water levels remained high, leaving many cars stranded with stalled engines and creating heavy traffic congestion along the route.