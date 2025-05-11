Pet food business grows in Thailand with annual average revenue of 327.69bn

Thailand’s pet food industry has continued to grow steadily over the past five years, generating an average annual revenue of 327.69 billion baht, largely driven by the increasing trend among younger generations to treat pets as family members, according to the Department of Business Development (DBD).
DBD Director-General Oramon Sapthaweetham stated that the pet food sector also earned an average annual profit of 11.6 billion baht over the same period.
From 2019 to 2023, annual revenues from pet food businesses in Thailand were as follows:
Profits during the same years were:
Oramon noted that these figures clearly reflect the sector’s continuous expansion.
As of April 2025, 3,659 companies were officially registered as operating pet food businesses in Thailand, with a combined registered capital of 145.22 billion baht.
Breakdown of new registrations by year:
The five provinces with the highest number of registered pet food businesses are:
Despite the sector’s growth, not all businesses have succeeded. Oramon revealed that several companies ceased operations in the past three years:
Oramon added that social media has played a significant role in the industry’s growth, especially through the influence of “petfluencers”. She said pet owners often share stories and photos of their pets online, inspiring others to adopt animals and engage with the pet care industry.
Additionally, more public facilities—such as hotels and shopping malls—are becoming pet-friendly, encouraging owners to bring their pets along and spend more on pet-related goods and services.