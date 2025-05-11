Pet food business grows in Thailand with annual average revenue of 327.69bn

Profits during the same years were:

2019: 6.90 billion baht

2020: 10.25 billion baht

2021: 5.61 billion baht

2022: 17.70 billion baht

2023: 17.77 billion baht

Oramon noted that these figures clearly reflect the sector’s continuous expansion.

Number of Registered Firms on the Rise

As of April 2025, 3,659 companies were officially registered as operating pet food businesses in Thailand, with a combined registered capital of 145.22 billion baht.

Breakdown of new registrations by year:

2023: 487 firms with 658.85 million baht in capital

2024: 436 firms with 681.71 million baht

2025 (Jan–Apr): 124 firms with 186 million baht

Top Provinces for Pet Food Businesses

The five provinces with the highest number of registered pet food businesses are:

Bangkok: 1,220 firms, 106.70 million baht in registered capital

Nonthaburi: 279 firms, 2.24 billion baht

Samut Prakan: 210 firms, 9.76 billion baht

Pathum Thani: 183 firms, 2.00 billion baht

Nakhon Pathom: 139 firms, 1.56 billion baht

Business Closures Also Reported

Despite the sector’s growth, not all businesses have succeeded. Oramon revealed that several companies ceased operations in the past three years:

2023: 96 firms (522.82 million baht in capital)

2024: 100 firms (159.71 million baht)

2025 (Jan–Apr): 19 firms (19.11 million baht)

Social Media Trends and Pet-Friendly Facilities Fuel Growth

Oramon added that social media has played a significant role in the industry’s growth, especially through the influence of “petfluencers”. She said pet owners often share stories and photos of their pets online, inspiring others to adopt animals and engage with the pet care industry.

Additionally, more public facilities—such as hotels and shopping malls—are becoming pet-friendly, encouraging owners to bring their pets along and spend more on pet-related goods and services.