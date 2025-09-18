McCormick Ignites FIA Thailand with Trending Spicy Flavours to Inspire Local Food Manufacturers

Driven by young consumers who are heavily influenced by popular culture, Asia’s next hot and spicy culinary wave is found to range from Chinese Mala and Spicy Korean to Japanese flavours. In fact, Japanese and Korean flavours have been dominating recent product launches in Thailand, and regional Chinese cuisines, led by Mala, has emerged as the next frontier as appetite for hot and spicy heats up globally. Alongside the popularity of its local Tom Yum Goong flavour in instant noodles, Korean spicy flavours are also prevalent. The popularity of Mala, especially in hotpots, has led to increased demand for Mala flavoured instant noodles, with the signature numbing sensation as the key sensory appeal. Mala is the only non-Thai flavour to rank alongside local favourites like Tom Yum and Pad Kra Pao in both awareness and appeal as its bold, numbing profile resonates strongly with Millennials and Gen Z who are seeking intense, novel flavour experiences.

With these consumer insights guiding McCormick’s innovation pipeline, the company has created innovative heat flavours that are aligned with consumer expectations and category dynamics. Betty Juliana Tan, Vice President of Specialty Flavours & Ingredients, McCormick in Asia, said, “Consumers are increasingly curious about global heat experiences, and we are tapping into this trend by blending trusted local flavours with globally inspired profiles. Our flavour innovations are data-led, and our culinary foundation is at the heart of our passion for creating custom, on-trend flavours to deliver a flawless customer experience. Our deep expertise allows us to transform data into action. By analysing purchase intent, cuisine relevance, and chili preferences, we help food manufacturers and brands move beyond generic “spicy” to deliver differentiated, exciting heat experiences for consumers.”

From 17-19 September 2025, McCormick invites visitors to experience the future of spicy flavours at FIA Thailand, located at QSNCC Booths H26 and J26. Showcasing a bold portfolio of heat-led innovations from iconic regional spices to globally inspired chili varieties, each creation is designed to deliver layered, culturally resonant taste experiences tailored to Thai consumers. Highlights from McCormick’s trending hot and spicy lineup include:

Hotpot Mala Potato Chips

Spicy Smoked-free Butter Garlic Sauce

Spicy Korean Jjigae

Uji Wasabi Korokke

McCormick is also set to debut its Sweet flavour portfolio at FIA Thailand. This first-ever showcase promises to inspire visitors with delightful Thai sweet treats including:

Beary Hot Mala Gummy

Lychee Mojito (Alcohol Free)

Mango Sticky Rice Coffee with Boba Jelly

Unicorn Sky (Beverage flavour inspired by Gen Z’s pursuit of self-expression and adventure)

Since 2000, McCormick has been helping food manufacturers and food service companies to be first to market with delicious flavours through insights-led innovations from the signature McCormick Flavour ForecastTM https://www.mccormick.com/flavor-forecast-2025. The company is also an experienced player in the world of spicy having been investing in global research through the McCormick Science Institute since 1984.

In the Consumer segment, McCormick recently introduced its “Flavour Made Simple” campaign in Thailand, fronted by brand ambassador Chef Off (Natthawut Thammapan) alongside leading food and lifestyle influencers. The campaign highlights McCormick’s promise of convenient cooking without sacrificing flavour, and demonstrates how everyday meals can be easy, delicious, and inspiring. McCormick also partnered with the Heliconia Group and TV program Iron Chef to present “Iron Chef Thailand vs Asia.”



About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6.7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Stubb’s, OLD BAY, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane, Gourmet Garden, FONA and Giotti. The breadth and reach of our portfolio uniquely position us to capitalize on the consumer demand for flavor in every sip and bite, through our products and our customers' products. We operate in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions, which complement each other and reinforce our differentiation. The scale, insights, and technology that we leverage from both segments are meaningful in driving sustainable growth.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand.

To learn more, visit: www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.