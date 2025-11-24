Thai President Foods' Mama Noodles Hit by 12% Q3 Sales Plunge

Geopolitical tensions in Cambodia and shifting trade with US partners slash export revenue by 30%; Firm to pursue 'aggressive' China strategy.

Thai President Foods (TF), the maker of the popular ‘Mama’ instant noodles, has reported a sharp decline in both sales and profits for the third quarter, largely due to external headwinds in critical international markets.

The company's Q3 sales dropped by 12.17% year-on-year to 6,693.27 million baht, while net profit fell by 18.62% to 853.65 million baht. The overall nine-month performance shows a revenue decline of 6.44% and a profit decrease of 15.64%.

The most significant factor driving the downturn was the 30% contraction in international sales, according to Pun Paniangvait, Thai President Foods general manager. Exports, which once accounted for up to 28% of sales, have now fallen to 18%.