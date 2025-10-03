Thai ‘dark horse’ products become favourites for Chinese travellers

In an era where digital is the primary driver of marketing, Thai entrepreneurs must effectively leverage social media opportunities.

This is particularly critical as the purchasing power of the new generation of Chinese consumers grows yearly, with this group rapidly embracing new products and trends.

To ensure Thai products become highly sought after, a clear strategy and a powerful Key Message are essential.

At the recent ScaleFast Summit & Expo 2025, Panicha Prateepavanich from Mango China Group took the Strategy Stage to reveal her market penetration strategy for the Chinese market.

She highlighted three products currently booming in China, demonstrating that success doesn't stem from massive advertising but from a deep understanding of Chinese consumer behaviour and a strategic shift in communication.

Some successful products were initially "Dark horses" that many overlooked, yet they became viral must-buy items for Chinese tourists visiting Thailand:

1. Kewpie Mayonnaise: "Unique Flavours Unavailable in China"

While Kewpie is a Japanese brand and not new to the Chinese, its Thai success story lies in its unique flavour variations not sold in mainland China, such as Cheese, Sriracha, or Truffle.

These flavours appeal to modern Chinese consumers who are quickly adopting new dining cultures. This led to a wave of organic reviews and word-of-mouth recommendations, with many Chinese tourists stocking up and taking them home.

Recognising this trend, Mango China amplified the promotion, turning these mayonnaise flavours into highly coveted goods across China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Philippines.