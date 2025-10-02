Thai Tourism Boss Sets 4-Month Target: Lure Back Up to 3 Million Chinese Tourists

The Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports is tackling the "sluggish" outlook for the country's tourism sector in 2025 with an aggressive, short-term plan that includes a new marketing mindset and a high-stakes target for Chinese visitors.

Following a meeting with Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) executives on Thursday, Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn acknowledged that other nations are increasingly competing for Thailand's traditional tourist base.

"Today, we must first adjust our mindset. We are no longer the only tourism giant," Atthakorn stated. "There are other countries that have also developed into tourism giants, which may meet tourists' needs better than us in certain aspects. Therefore, we must use the word 'requesting the pleasure of your visit,' not just 'inviting' anymore."

The Minister confirmed he has set a challenging target for the new government's four-month term: attracting between 2 to 3 million Chinese tourists. This ambitious figure was previously cited by Deputy Prime Minister Thammanat Prompao.