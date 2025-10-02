Thai Tourism Boss Sets 4-Month Target: Lure Back Up to 3 Million Chinese Tourists

The Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports is tackling the "sluggish" outlook for the country's tourism sector in 2025 with an aggressive, short-term plan that includes a new marketing mindset and a high-stakes target for Chinese visitors.
Following a meeting with Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) executives on Thursday, Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn acknowledged that other nations are increasingly competing for Thailand's traditional tourist base.
"Today, we must first adjust our mindset. We are no longer the only tourism giant," Atthakorn stated. "There are other countries that have also developed into tourism giants, which may meet tourists' needs better than us in certain aspects. Therefore, we must use the word 'requesting the pleasure of your visit,' not just 'inviting' anymore."
The Minister confirmed he has set a challenging target for the new government's four-month term: attracting between 2 to 3 million Chinese tourists. This ambitious figure was previously cited by Deputy Prime Minister Thammanat Prompao.
Atthakorn has challenged the TAT Governor with the slogan, "Don't do small things, do big things," asserting that while many view the number as impossible, success can be achieved through coordinated cooperation across all sectors.
The new strategy will abandon broad market approaches in favour of specific, country-by-country strategies tailored to the unique demands of travellers from key markets, which include China, Japan, South Korea, India, and the Middle East (such as Saudi Arabia).
Efforts will also be made to retain travellers from growing European and American markets, including Scandinavia, Russia, and Poland.
The Ministry is urgently pushing the tourism sector to remain a critical engine for the national economy under the policy banner, Big Impact Act Fast. The main priorities include:
Market Promotion: Setting challenging goals for seven priority markets, with a focus on strengthening Thai-Chinese relations to continually boost the crucial Chinese base.
Safety & Security: Launching "Travel Safe, Worry Free" by boosting the 24-hour 1155 emergency call centre and the Thailand Tourist Police application, which supports eight languages and includes an SOS button.
Smart Safety: Implementing "Smart Safety, Smart Tourism" by using AI Detect systems to scan faces and cross-reference with police arrest warrants, targeting individuals who pose a risk of committing crimes.
National Integration: Preparing for the 33rd SEA Games in December by integrating all sectors ("Thailand Together") to ensure seamless tourism hosting during the high season. The TAT will promote the games and linked attractions, urging the Thai public to act as welcoming hosts.