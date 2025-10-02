Tourists urged to enjoy solar alignment at Prasat Phanom Rung

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is inviting tourists to visit Buri Ram this week to witness the annual celestial phenomenon of the sunset alignment through the 15 doorways of Prasat Phanom Rung.
According to the TAT, the spectacular sight of the sunset shining through the portals of the ancient Hindu temple in Chalerm Phrakiat district can be enjoyed from October 5 to 7. Visitors may book viewing spaces from 5.30 pm, with the alignment expected to be visible from 5.55 pm onwards.
Entry fees will be collected in cash only: 20 baht for Thai visitors and 200 baht for foreign visitors. Thais aged 60 and above can enter the castle free of charge.
However, the TAT cautioned that visibility of the phenomenon depends on weather conditions, as the sunset may be obscured by rain clouds or low cloud cover.
The Prasat Phanom Rung temple complex was built on the rim of an extinct volcano in honour of the Hindu god Shiva. Its main sanctuary and surrounding structures were constructed with precise alignment, allowing the sun’s rays to pass through 15 doorways on four occasions each year.
This celestial alignment demonstrates the advanced architectural and astronomical knowledge of the ancient builders. Designed as a representation of Mount Kailash, Shiva’s heavenly abode, the temple harmoniously integrates with both the landscape and the movements of the sun, creating a sacred space that unites earth and cosmos.