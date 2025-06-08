TPSO reveals what Thai households spend on most

Thai households spent an average of 21,037 baht in May, with housing-related expenses, such as rent, electricity, and cooking gas, being the highest cost, according to the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO).

TPSO Director Poonpong Naiyanapakorn said the spending occurred against the backdrop of a slight rise in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which stood at 100.40 in May, up from 100.14 in April.

Spending was divided into two main categories: expenses unrelated to food and non-alcoholic beverages, and those related to that group, according to TPSO.

The former category accounted for 60.45% of total household spending, Poonpong said, adding of that, 24.56%, around 5,167 baht, went to housing costs including rent, electricity, gas, and household appliances.

He said that transportation, fuel, and mobile phone bills made up 22.16% (4,661 baht), followed by healthcare (1,335 baht, 6.36%), education (849 baht, 4.04%), and clothing (440 baht, 2.09%). Spending on cigarettes and alcohol totaled 216 baht, or 1.24%.