TPSO reveals what Thai households spend on most

Thai households spent an average of 21,037 baht in May, with housing-related expenses, such as rent, electricity, and cooking gas, being the highest cost, according to the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO).
TPSO Director Poonpong Naiyanapakorn said the spending occurred against the backdrop of a slight rise in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which stood at 100.40 in May, up from 100.14 in April.
Spending was divided into two main categories: expenses unrelated to food and non-alcoholic beverages, and those related to that group, according to TPSO.
The former category accounted for 60.45% of total household spending, Poonpong said, adding of that, 24.56%, around 5,167 baht, went to housing costs including rent, electricity, gas, and household appliances.
He said that transportation, fuel, and mobile phone bills made up 22.16% (4,661 baht), followed by healthcare (1,335 baht, 6.36%), education (849 baht, 4.04%), and clothing (440 baht, 2.09%). Spending on cigarettes and alcohol totaled 216 baht, or 1.24%.
Meanwhile, food and non-alcoholic beverages accounted for 39.55% of total household spending, the TPSO cheif added.
Poonpong said ready-to-eat meals, including rice-and-curry dishes and fast food, made up 3,508 baht of that amount.
Other major food-related expenses included meat, pork, chicken, and fish (1,568 baht, 7.45%), vegetables (1,009 baht, 4.80%), rice, flour, and bread (728 baht, 3.46%), non-alcoholic drinks (708 baht, 3.37%), dairy products (365 baht, 1.74%), seasonings (255 baht, 1.21%), and sugary products (180 baht, 0.86%).