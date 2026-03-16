Dubai airport suspends flights temporarily after Iranian drone attack

On Monday (March 16), Iranian drones struck a fuel tank near Dubai International Airport, causing a fire that has now been brought under control. Although no injuries were reported, all flights were temporarily suspended as a safety precaution.

Dubai Police announced the temporary closure of traffic on Airport Road and the Airport Tunnel, and urged motorists to use alternative routes while emergency operations were under way in the area.

At the same time, all inbound and outbound flights at Dubai airport were temporarily suspended, with the public advised to avoid travelling to the airport for the time being.