Dubai airport suspends flights temporarily after Iranian drone attack

On Monday (March 16), Iranian drones struck a fuel tank near Dubai International Airport, causing a fire that has now been brought under control. Although no injuries were reported, all flights were temporarily suspended as a safety precaution.
Dubai Police announced the temporary closure of traffic on Airport Road and the Airport Tunnel, and urged motorists to use alternative routes while emergency operations were under way in the area.
At the same time, all inbound and outbound flights at Dubai airport were temporarily suspended, with the public advised to avoid travelling to the airport for the time being.
Local Dubai media reported that a drone crashed into a fuel tank near Dubai International Airport. The official Dubai Media Office account stated:
“A drone incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) affected one of the fuel tanks. Dubai Civil Defence teams are currently working to bring the fire under control. No injuries have been reported so far.”
It also said: “Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff. Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights. Further updates will be announced through official channels as soon as they become available.”
Meanwhile, Emirates issued a notice to passengers saying: “All flights to and from Dubai have been temporarily suspended. Please do not go to the airport.”
The airline added: “Emirates will share updates when available. We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience. The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority. "
Those in the area, or with plans to transit through Dubai airport, are advised to monitor announcements from their airlines and relevant authorities closely, as the situation remains under control operations and may affect a large number of flights during this period.