Border patrol police officer dies after clash with suspected insurgents in Pattani

A Border Patrol Police officer has died after being critically wounded during a security operation against suspected insurgents in Pattani’s Nong Chik district on Monday morning.
The Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4 Forward Command said personnel from three security agencies were deployed to Tambon Tuyong at about 9am after intelligence reports indicated that a group of insurgents had been moving and hiding in the area. Deputy spokesman Colonel Ekwarit Chobchuphon said the operation was an extension of investigations linked to earlier unrest in Tambon Tha Kamcham.
Officials said security forces were moving in to verify the target and tighten the cordon when the suspects, including one man wanted under seven arrest warrants, opened fire before any pressure measures had begun, apparently to clear an escape route into nearby woodland.
One officer, Police Sergeant Major Warathep Srisuwanchana of Border Patrol Police Division 43, was seriously wounded and rushed to Pattani Hospital, where he was later reported dead.
Sporadic exchanges of gunfire were still being reported as the suspects remained hidden in the forest and continued firing whenever officers moved closer, officials said. Authorities said they were still unable to confirm the exact number of suspects while maintaining a cordon in the border area between Ban Ta Kong and Ban Paka Luesong in Tambon Tuyong.
Security officials said the surrounding area had been brought under control, but operations were continuing with caution under legal and human rights principles, with public safety as the main concern. Authorities said they were trying to persuade the insurgents to surrender and enter the justice process.
Residents have been urged to avoid routes near Ban Ta Kong and Ban Paka Luesong until further notice, while ISOC Region 4 Forward Command also asked the public to report suspicious people, objects or unusual activity via its 1341 hotline or local task force units. Officials warned that anyone found helping offenders by concealing them, providing shelter or supplying food could face prosecution under Section 189 of the Criminal Code.