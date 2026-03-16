Border patrol police officer dies after clash with suspected insurgents in Pattani

Area remains under tight security

Sporadic exchanges of gunfire were still being reported as the suspects remained hidden in the forest and continued firing whenever officers moved closer, officials said. Authorities said they were still unable to confirm the exact number of suspects while maintaining a cordon in the border area between Ban Ta Kong and Ban Paka Luesong in Tambon Tuyong.

Authorities seek surrender and public cooperation

Security officials said the surrounding area had been brought under control, but operations were continuing with caution under legal and human rights principles, with public safety as the main concern. Authorities said they were trying to persuade the insurgents to surrender and enter the justice process.

Residents have been urged to avoid routes near Ban Ta Kong and Ban Paka Luesong until further notice, while ISOC Region 4 Forward Command also asked the public to report suspicious people, objects or unusual activity via its 1341 hotline or local task force units. Officials warned that anyone found helping offenders by concealing them, providing shelter or supplying food could face prosecution under Section 189 of the Criminal Code.