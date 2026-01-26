Court approves arrest warrant for Titan Capital Group Holdings CEO

The Criminal Court has approved an arrest warrant for the chief executive officer of Titan Capital Group Holdings Co Ltd over alleged intellectual property infringement that reportedly caused damage worth 4.5 billion baht to foreign film rights holders.

The court approved a request by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to issue a warrant for Tantai Narongkoon, CEO of Titan Capital Group Holdings.

The DSI alleged that Tantai worked with Nuwat Yongyuth and five other suspects to pirate foreign films by streaming them on www.moviebfree.com, allowing them to advertise online gambling websites.