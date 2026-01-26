Thammanat vows to “wipe out” scammers, targets No.3 slot

Capt Thammanat Prompao, chief adviser of the Kla Tham Party and a prime ministerial candidate, spoke on Nation’s news analysis programme about criticism from some political parties that Kla Tham has “grey” links and their statements that they will not join a government with it.
He said parties that declare early that they will not work with this or that group often end up in opposition, because before an election it is too early to make such claims and political negotiations cannot yet be concluded. He said his party is clear and does not need to be evasive. He added that Kla Tham will not support any party that seeks constitutional amendments affecting Chapters 1–2, stressing that this is a matter of principle rather than a rejection based on party colours.
Thammanat said he has become used to being attacked, but what encourages him while campaigning is the response from the public, including people greeting him, giving flowers and tying pha khao ma cloth around him. He said this shows voters want him and are not focused on other issues.
He questioned what it really means to label people “grey”, arguing that no party is completely “white”. He said it is wrong to lump everyone who works at night into “grey”. He suggested “grey” should refer to those who evade taxes or break the law, and said Thai society includes both “white” and “grey”, depending on whom one chooses to associate with. He said every party has both, and claimed none is entirely “white”.
He said scammers and call-centre gangs are “grey” and unacceptable, and pledged that if he returns to government and has responsibility, he will deal with them “to the end” by any means, saying his working style is tough and not drawn out. He also referred to illegal gambling, including online gambling, saying it is illegal and could be considered “grey”, and argued that allegations should be treated fairly through the justice process.
On his own past, including being arrested previously, Thammanat said he is prepared to fight and prove himself through the justice system. He said he has faced both good and bad experiences, but that no one can go back in time to change the past, only to do better today and in the future. He complained that people repeatedly mention “flour” and lump everything together, insisting that his current identity is clear and he will not do anything that harms the country or the people.
He also addressed claims that Kla Tham is a swing party or that there have been talks about which ministries it might control. He said coalition talks are not happening during the election period and that no party can talk meaningfully until the results are known—how many seats the three largest parties win and how many the rest secure.
Responding to suggestions he is a political “betrayer”, he said he has been in politics since the Thai Rak Thai, People Power and Pheu Thai eras, and has never made enemies. He spoke about his time in politics alongside the “three Por” figures, describing himself as the youngest and saying he followed orders. He said when senior figures fought, he bore the blame, and that people still do not know the true reasons behind his falling-out with former prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. He said he later joined the Pheu Thai-led government for his own reasons and parted without conflict, adding that he has never spoken ill of political leaders behind their backs.
On a photo with Ben Smith, who has been alleged to be linked to scam networks, Thammanat said many people across the elite and broader society take photos together, and he questioned why it becomes an issue only when he does. He said taking photos and having meals together is normal and not evidence of wrongdoing, and challenged critics to produce proof that he is involved with “grey capital”.
He said the party initially screened 140 “Grade A” candidates and narrowed them to 109. He said he expects to “plant the flag” in provinces he visits, and suggested that if the party performs strongly nationwide it could win around 70 seats, adding that Kla Tham has a chance to become the third-largest party, and that it is “in the equation” across the North, Northeast and South.