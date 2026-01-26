Thammanat vows to “wipe out” scammers, targets No.3 slot

Capt Thammanat Prompao, chief adviser of the Kla Tham Party and a prime ministerial candidate, spoke on Nation’s news analysis programme about criticism from some political parties that Kla Tham has “grey” links and their statements that they will not join a government with it.

He said parties that declare early that they will not work with this or that group often end up in opposition, because before an election it is too early to make such claims and political negotiations cannot yet be concluded. He said his party is clear and does not need to be evasive. He added that Kla Tham will not support any party that seeks constitutional amendments affecting Chapters 1–2, stressing that this is a matter of principle rather than a rejection based on party colours.

Thammanat said he has become used to being attacked, but what encourages him while campaigning is the response from the public, including people greeting him, giving flowers and tying pha khao ma cloth around him. He said this shows voters want him and are not focused on other issues.

He questioned what it really means to label people “grey”, arguing that no party is completely “white”. He said it is wrong to lump everyone who works at night into “grey”. He suggested “grey” should refer to those who evade taxes or break the law, and said Thai society includes both “white” and “grey”, depending on whom one chooses to associate with. He said every party has both, and claimed none is entirely “white”.