Phumtham and five coalition leaders vow to press ahead with PM vote; Kla Tham Party absent

On August 29, Phumtham Wechayachai, Acting Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, held a press conference alongside leaders of five coalition parties after the Constitutional Court ruled that Paetongtarn Shinawatra was to be removed from the role of Prime Minister.

The press conference was attended by key figures including Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Somsak Thepsuthin, leaders from the Pheu Thai Party, Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, leader of the United Thai Nation Party, Akanat Promphan, secretary-general of the United Thai Nation Party, Chalermchai Sri-on, leader of the Democrat Party, Dej-is Khaothong, the party’s secretary-general, Varawut Silpa-archa, leader of the Chartthaipattana Party, and Pol Col Tawee Sodsong, leader of the Prachachat Party. However, the leader of the Kla Tham Party, Narumon Pinyosinwat, was notably absent.

Phumtham expressed solidarity with Paetongtarn, saying that it was important for the government to continue operating smoothly and avoid a political vacuum, especially given the current national challenges. He reiterated the determination to maintain the momentum of government operations and address the people's issues without interruption.