Global Media Watches as Thai Court Rules on Fate of Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Major international news outlets, including The New York Times and The Guardian, are closely following today's highly anticipated verdict from Thailand's Constitutional Court, which will decide the political future of suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

The country's youngest-ever female prime minister was suspended from her duties nearly two months ago after a private phone call with Cambodia's former leader, Hun Sen, was leaked to the public.

The conversation, which sparked a major political crisis, is at the centre of an ethics case that could see her removed from office after less than a year.

The leaked audio clip revealed Paetongtarn referring to Hun Sen as "uncle" and offering to "take care of everything" for him.

The conversation, which also contained negative comments about high-ranking Thai military commanders, prompted a public outcry over concerns about her ability to protect national interests and her loyalty to the country.

A group of senators subsequently filed a petition with the Constitutional Court, accusing her of lacking integrity and committing a serious breach of ethical standards.

Although Paetongtarn apologised and described the conversation as a "negotiation strategy," her explanation failed to quell the political turmoil.

The crisis deepened when a coalition partner withdrew from the government, leaving it with a razor-thin majority.

Thousands of protestors have since taken to the streets of Bangkok, demanding the Prime Minister's immediate resignation.

