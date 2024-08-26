Pheu Thai dismisses concern over dissolution complaint

Dismissing the allegations, Wisut, who is chief whip of the ruling coalition, said Thaksin did not enjoy dominance over the party. He said the party had not complied with Thaksin’s wishes in several cases, including his desire that Chaikasem Nitisiri succeed Srettha as prime minister. Pheu Thai instead voted that party leader Paetongtarn Shinwatra, Thaksin’s daughter, take the post.

“Had Thaksin dominated the party, Chaikasem would have been the prime minister,” Wisut said.

He added that Thaksin had never given instructions to the party, although he sometimes joined party meetings.

“In interviews, Thaksin simply gives his personal opinions as a former prime minister and as a person with experience and knowledge. He may give advice to the party, but whether the party listens to his advice or not is another matter,” Wisut said.

He added that Pheu Thai was not concerned by the complaint as Thaksin had never done anything to dominate the party.

Paetongtarn refused to comment on the issue, declining to answer reporters’ questions when she arrived at Pheu Thai headquarters on Monday morning.

