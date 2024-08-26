Pheu Thai dismisses concern over dissolution complaint

The chairman of Pheu Thai MPs on Monday denied that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra had given any orders to the party, as alleged in a petition to the Election Commission seeking the party’s dissolution.
Wisut Chainaroon was reacting to reports that an anonymous petitioner had filed a complaint with the EC Office alleging that Pheu Thai had breached the political party law by allowing itself to be dominated or directed by Thaksin, who has no post in the party.
The anonymous petitioner filed the complaint with the EC Office on August 19, citing the Constitutional Court’s ruling to remove Srettha Thavisin as prime minister on August 14.
The complaint noted that the court ruled Srettha had violated ethical standards by allowing the person whom former lawyer Pichit Chuenban worked for to dictate that Pheu Thai give Pichit the post of PM’s Office minister. The court was apparently referring to Thaksin, as Pichit served as his defence lawyer in a corruption case.
The complaint said core members of Pheu Thai also gave media interviews that showed they respected and accepted directions from Thaksin and even played a video clip of Thaksin lecturing Pheu Thai members at this year’s party assembly with the consent of the party’s executive board.
Dismissing the allegations, Wisut, who is chief whip of the ruling coalition, said Thaksin did not enjoy dominance over the party. He said the party had not complied with Thaksin’s wishes in several cases, including his desire that Chaikasem Nitisiri succeed Srettha as prime minister. Pheu Thai instead voted that party leader Paetongtarn Shinwatra, Thaksin’s daughter, take the post.
“Had Thaksin dominated the party, Chaikasem would have been the prime minister,” Wisut said.
He added that Thaksin had never given instructions to the party, although he sometimes joined party meetings.
“In interviews, Thaksin simply gives his personal opinions as a former prime minister and as a person with experience and knowledge. He may give advice to the party, but whether the party listens to his advice or not is another matter,” Wisut said.
He added that Pheu Thai was not concerned by the complaint as Thaksin had never done anything to dominate the party.
Paetongtarn refused to comment on the issue, declining to answer reporters’ questions when she arrived at Pheu Thai headquarters on Monday morning.