\"Collection\" Claim Leads to Arrest for Chinese Couple\'s Public Sex Scene in Pattaya

A Chinese couple have found themselves on the wrong side of Thai law after being arrested in Pattaya for allegedly staging a sex scene in public.
The pair, identified as a 67-year-old man, Mr Ou, and his 37-year-old partner, Ms Lin, were reportedly setting up a camera to photograph themselves in a suggestive act near the entrance to the bustling Walking Street in South Pattaya on Wednesday.
Concerned members of the public alerted the authorities, leading to an investigation by the tourist police and local immigration. The couple were traced and brought in for questioning at the Pattaya Tourist Police Station.
During the initial interview, Mr Ou, who identified himself as a photographer, reportedly told officers that he had a penchant for taking nude photographs in various locations across the globe and claimed to have built up a "collection" of such images from numerous countries.
He stated that their trip to Thailand presented an opportunity to add to this collection, choosing the globally recognised entrance to Walking Street as their backdrop.
In a surprising admission, Mr Ou claimed that he was entirely unaware that their actions constituted a breach of Thai law. He reportedly offered an apology "to the Thai people and relevant authorities for damaging the tourism image of Pattaya."
Despite their plea of ignorance, the couple were subsequently handed over to the Pattaya City Police Station where they face charges under Section 388 of the Thai Penal Code, which pertains to "committing an indecent act in public by indecent exposure or other lewd conduct."