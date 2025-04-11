\"Collection\" Claim Leads to Arrest for Chinese Couple\'s Public Sex Scene in Pattaya

A Chinese couple have found themselves on the wrong side of Thai law after being arrested in Pattaya for allegedly staging a sex scene in public.

The pair, identified as a 67-year-old man, Mr Ou, and his 37-year-old partner, Ms Lin, were reportedly setting up a camera to photograph themselves in a suggestive act near the entrance to the bustling Walking Street in South Pattaya on Wednesday.

Concerned members of the public alerted the authorities, leading to an investigation by the tourist police and local immigration. The couple were traced and brought in for questioning at the Pattaya Tourist Police Station.