Bangkok museum marks Songkran with rituals and festivities

A key highlight is the veneration of 23 relics of the Buddha housed within a sacred container known as the Phra Kran. These relics were originally enshrined within the radiating halo of the revered Phra Phuttha Sihing Buddha image, which is currently housed in the Phutthaisawan Throne Hall at Bangkok National Museum.

The Phra Kran is a small, intricately crafted reliquary made of enamelled gold. It measures 1.2 centimetres in diameter and stands 3.5 centimetres tall.

According to the Fine Arts Department, the rare opportunity to pay homage to the Buddha’s relics is regarded as a significant act of merit-making. It is believed to bring wisdom, heightened intuition, and spiritual clarity, allowing the mind to transcend worldly distractions.