Coastal Destinations Dominate Thailand\'s Songkran Holiday Searches, Booking.com Reveals

As April temperatures soar in Thailand, new data reveals coastal destinations are dominating holiday searches for the upcoming Songkran festival.

Booking.com reports that four out of the five most popular destinations for the Thai New Year period (12-16 April) are seaside locations, with both domestic and international tourists eagerly seeking beach escapes.

The global accommodation platform's statistics show a marked increase in searches for coastal destinations compared to last year, particularly among Thai travellers.

Koh Samet in Rayong province saw the largest surge with a 63% increase, followed by Koh Tao in Surat Thani (+45%) and Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan (+40%).

Chiang Mai, with its mountainous landscape, was the only non-coastal destination in the top five, recording a 50% increase in searches. Bangkok, despite being landlocked, maintained its popularity with a 44% rise.

Similarly, international tourists have shown a strong preference for Thailand's beach destinations. Patong Beach in Phuket leads with a remarkable 91% increase in searches, followed by Khao Lak in Phang Nga (+79%) and Kamala Beach in Phuket (+70%). Phuket Old Town (+61%) and Bangkok (+51%) complete the international top five.

