Coastal Destinations Dominate Thailand\'s Songkran Holiday Searches, Booking.com Reveals

As April temperatures soar in Thailand, new data reveals coastal destinations are dominating holiday searches for the upcoming Songkran festival.
Booking.com reports that four out of the five most popular destinations for the Thai New Year period (12-16 April) are seaside locations, with both domestic and international tourists eagerly seeking beach escapes.
The global accommodation platform's statistics show a marked increase in searches for coastal destinations compared to last year, particularly among Thai travellers.
Koh Samet in Rayong province saw the largest surge with a 63% increase, followed by Koh Tao in Surat Thani (+45%) and Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan (+40%).
Chiang Mai, with its mountainous landscape, was the only non-coastal destination in the top five, recording a 50% increase in searches. Bangkok, despite being landlocked, maintained its popularity with a 44% rise.
Similarly, international tourists have shown a strong preference for Thailand's beach destinations. Patong Beach in Phuket leads with a remarkable 91% increase in searches, followed by Khao Lak in Phang Nga (+79%) and Kamala Beach in Phuket (+70%). Phuket Old Town (+61%) and Bangkok (+51%) complete the international top five.
These visitors primarily originate from France, Saudi Arabia, India, Australia and the United States, according to Booking.com's data.
Recommended Thai Coastal Destinations for Songkran 2025
Krabi has earned recognition as one of the world's most welcoming cities for travellers in 2025, according to Booking.com. With coral reefs, pristine beaches and famous islands such as Phi Phi and Koh Lanta, the province offers diverse activities from diving to caving and mountain hiking.
Phang Nga appeals to those seeking natural tranquillity. The Similan and Surin Islands are renowned worldwide for their beauty, while the Ruesi Sawan Cave and Khao Lak Waterfall offer alternative experiences for varied preferences.
Surat Thani provides distinct experiences across its islands: Koh Phangan for party enthusiasts, and Koh Tao and Koh Samui for nature lovers, featuring idyllic beaches, crystal-clear waters and stunning coral reefs.
Traveloka Reveals Alternative Trends
Meanwhile, travel platform Traveloka has identified Bangkok as the most searched destination for Songkran, confirming its status as the epicentre of celebrations.
However, their data also indicates growing interest in emerging destinations such as Chumphon, Nakhon Phanom and Loei, reflecting evolving travel behaviours as Thai tourists seek more diverse holiday experiences.
According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Songkran 2025 is projected to generate 26.5 billion baht from tourism, with 7.3 billion baht from international visitors and 19.2 billion baht from domestic travel, representing year-on-year growth of 7% and 9% respectively.
The festival is expected to attract 476,000 international tourists and 4.4 million domestic trips.
While traditional hotspots like Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chonburi, Phuket and Hat Yai remain popular for their vibrant water festivals and cultural events, Traveloka's data reveals a significant trend toward lesser-known destinations.
Searches for Chumphon have increased by 95%, Nakhon Phanom by 68%, Sakon Nakhon by 53%, Loei by 46% and Nan by 40%.
"Thai travellers today are more intentional about how they experience Songkran, combining tradition with flexible getaways and curated experiences," said Caesar Indra, President of Traveloka. "As demand for more flexible and experience-led travel grows, Traveloka is committed to making travel seamless."
With this shift toward diverse travel experiences, accommodation providers are seeing growing interest across various lodging types—from luxury resorts to budget-friendly hostels—as tourists seek the perfect base for their Songkran festivities.