Celebrating Lao new year 2025: a joyful start to the Year of the Snake

The official celebrations take place over three days.

Day One: The Last Day of the Old Year (Sangkhan Louang)

This day serves as a farewell to the old year. Communities come together to clean their homes and public spaces, symbolising the removal of past misfortunes and the preparation for a fresh start. Buddha images are ceremonially washed with scented water, a ritual believed to purify and bring blessings in the coming year. This act of cleansing extends to the playful water fights that occur among friends and family, representing the washing away of sins and bad luck.

Day Two: Sangkhan Nao

The second day, Sangkhan Nao, is considered a transitional period, existing between the old and new years. It’s a time for reflection and merit-making. Many people visit temples to build sand stupas. It’s also customary to release animals such as fish, crabs, and birds, signifying the freeing of oneself from past wrongdoings and fostering compassion.

Day Three: The First Day of the New Year (Sangkhan Kheun Pi Mai)

The third day marks the official beginning of the new year. Festivities reach their peak with cultural performances, traditional music, and dance. In towns like Luang Prabang, processions featuring revered Buddha images take place, allowing devotees to pay their respects and seek blessings. Families gather for Baci ceremonies, where white cotton threads are tied around the wrists to call back wandering spirits and ensure good fortune. The joyous water splashing continues, reinforcing themes of renewal and communal harmony.

The Year of the Snake is associated with transformation, deep thinking, and careful planning. In Lao belief, the snake is not just a reptile, but a wise and spiritual creature, closely linked to the mythical Naga, guardian of rivers and protector of life.

As Laos navigates the challenges of modern development, environmental change, and social growth, many believe the snake brings timely energy for thoughtful progress and renewal.

Pi Mai is more than just a New Year festival—it’s a celebration of Lao identity, unity, and spirit. It brings families together, invites visitors to experience the heart of Lao culture, and offers everyone a moment to pause, reconnect, and refresh.

Whether you’re tossing water in the streets of Vientiane, watching cultural performances in Luang Prabang, or taking part in temple rituals in rural villages, Pi Mai Lao offers an unforgettable journey into the soul of Laos.

As the country steps into the Year of the Snake, the message is clear: this is a time to embrace change with wisdom, celebrate with joy, and carry the spirit of community forward into a brighter future.