Top 3 most popular overseas destinations among Thais during Songkran break

The Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA) estimates that China will be the top destination for Thais traveling abroad during this year’s Songkran holidays (April 12–16), while Japan and Europe remain in second and third positions, respectively.

Thanapol Chewarattanaporn, a TTAA advisor, revealed on Thursday that airlines have launched promotional deals offering cheap airfares to China in an effort to attract Thai travelers and compensate for unsold seats originally intended for Chinese tourists visiting Thailand.

The sharp decline in Chinese bookings has been driven by safety concerns following recent earthquakes and an ongoing crackdown on call center scam gangs, leading to a wave of cancellations and delays of charter flights between Thailand and China, he said.

“The negative perception of safety in Thailand has impacted the Chinese group tour market, especially those traveling via charter flights. As a result, many airlines canceled a significant number of charter flights during Songkran,” said Thanapol.

“With fewer Chinese tourists coming to Thailand, airlines and tour operators have shifted strategies by offering discounted airfares to Thai travelers. Tour packages to China now average between 15,000 and 30,000 baht. Additionally, China is viewed positively in terms of tourism safety, and its convenient transportation—cars, trains, and seamless connectivity—makes travel even more attractive,” he added.