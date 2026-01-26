Over 139,000 Thai expats in 135 countries register to vote in MP election

The Office of the Election Commission (EC) announced on Monday that 139,810 Thai expatriates in 135 countries have registered to vote in the overseas election of Members of the House of Representatives (MPs), while 95,975 Thai expats in 122 countries have registered to take part in the overseas charter amendment referendum.
The EC Office on Monday published the latest figures for overseas registration for both the MP election and the referendum.
Registration for overseas voting in the MP election ran from December 20, 2025 to January 5, 2026, while registration for overseas participation in the charter amendment referendum was held from January 3–5, 2026.
On Monday, the EC Office said:
Further details are available in the Election Commission’s announcements on the number of overseas registrants for the MP election and the referendum, which were published in the Royal Gazette on January 23, 2026.
On the delivery of ballot papers, the EC Office said ballots have been sent to eligible voters on a rolling basis. While delivery may take longer in some countries or remote cities, ballots are expected to reach voters within the specified timeframe.
On the return of overseas MP ballots to Thailand, Thai embassies and consulates-general abroad have confirmed they will send ballots back for vote counting in Thailand in full.
For more information and updates on the MP election and referendum, the EC Office advised the public to visit its website, contact provincial election offices, or call the 1444 hotline.