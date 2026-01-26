Over 139,000 Thai expats in 135 countries register to vote in MP election

The Office of the Election Commission (EC) announced on Monday that 139,810 Thai expatriates in 135 countries have registered to vote in the overseas election of Members of the House of Representatives (MPs), while 95,975 Thai expats in 122 countries have registered to take part in the overseas charter amendment referendum.

The EC Office on Monday published the latest figures for overseas registration for both the MP election and the referendum.

Registration for overseas voting in the MP election ran from December 20, 2025 to January 5, 2026, while registration for overseas participation in the charter amendment referendum was held from January 3–5, 2026.