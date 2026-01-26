Thai gold shops face closures as prices top 70,000 baht

Jitti Tangsitpakdee, president of the Gold Traders Association, told Thansettakij that the sharp rise in gold prices — with the current selling price now exceeding 70,000 baht per baht-weight of gold — could force dozens more gold shops to close this year, following closures seen last year.

He said sales of gold ornaments have slumped because prices have risen beyond consumers’ purchasing power, while many buyers have shifted to gold bars for speculative trading. In addition, a key income stream for many shops — gold pawnbroking — has weakened, as many people have already decided to sell their gold after prices surged.

“The closure of gold shops is not due to losses from product prices,” he said. “It is a decision to close for profit at a time when gold is in an uptrend. At the same time, the new generation of heirs is not interested in carrying on the business, while operating costs have increased and retail income has fallen significantly.”