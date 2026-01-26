US envoy honours fallen Thai soldiers at National Memorial

He added that the wreath-laying ceremony was an act of respect and tribute to Thai soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation across all conflicts in Thailand’s history, honouring their sacrifice in every battle.

“I would like to go back to when I was a six-year-old boy. At that time, my parents took me to pay tribute at a memorial in Washington, the United States, to two brave soldiers who had lost their lives,” he said.

“My parents taught me from a young age to respect and honour the heroism of soldiers who had to protect—and lost their lives protecting—our country. Later, I had the opportunity to work as a diplomat overseas. I spent one year in Afghanistan. At that time, friends and partners lost their lives, both in Afghanistan and Iraq. So I would like to say to the Commander-in-Chief and to all the services: you have shown outstanding bravery and are deeply respected.

“You have shown heroism in defending your sovereignty and your country. Therefore, I would like to pay tribute to everyone who defends and loves their nation and protects their country—Thailand, the United States, and every country throughout history,” O’Neill said.