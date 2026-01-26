null

US envoy honours fallen Thai soldiers at National Memorial

MONDAY, JANUARY 26, 2026

US Ambassador Sean K. O’Neill laid a wreath for fallen Thai soldiers at Thailand’s National Memorial, recalling losses in Afghanistan and Iraq

At 8.30am on January 26, 2026, at the National Memorial of the National Defence Studies Institute in Pathum Thani, Gen Ukrit Boontanon, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, together with Sean K. O’Neill, the United States Ambassador to Thailand, took part in a wreath-laying ceremony to honour the spirits of Thai soldiers who died in various battlefields.

O’Neill said he had joined the ceremony to pay respects to the spirits of Thai warriors who gave their lives for the nation—just as Americans honour and remember their fallen heroes—while praising the courage and sacrifice of Thai soldiers who have stood for freedom and national security over many years.

He said Thai and US soldiers have fought “shoulder to shoulder” in many theatres to uphold freedom, security and peace in the region.

He added that the wreath-laying ceremony was an act of respect and tribute to Thai soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation across all conflicts in Thailand’s history, honouring their sacrifice in every battle.

“I would like to go back to when I was a six-year-old boy. At that time, my parents took me to pay tribute at a memorial in Washington, the United States, to two brave soldiers who had lost their lives,” he said.

“My parents taught me from a young age to respect and honour the heroism of soldiers who had to protect—and lost their lives protecting—our country. Later, I had the opportunity to work as a diplomat overseas. I spent one year in Afghanistan. At that time, friends and partners lost their lives, both in Afghanistan and Iraq. So I would like to say to the Commander-in-Chief and to all the services: you have shown outstanding bravery and are deeply respected.

“You have shown heroism in defending your sovereignty and your country. Therefore, I would like to pay tribute to everyone who defends and loves their nation and protects their country—Thailand, the United States, and every country throughout history,” O’Neill said.

