Mud & Hound and Paris Society Announce Joint Venture Partnership to Usher in New Era for Legendary Le Grand Véfour Restaurant

He continued, “We are confident that Le Grand Véfour will continue to captivate diners from around the world and cement its position as one of the world's most extraordinary dining destinations. We look forward to working with Paris Society to combine French art de vivre with contemporary flair. Our ambition is to continue Le Grand Véfour’s legacy of world-class gastronomy.”

Echoing Supasith's comments, Laurent de Gourcuff, Founder of Paris Society, added, "We are honored to partner with Mud & Hound to co-lead the future of Le Grand Véfour, one of the world's most historic and revered restaurants. This partnership allows us to bring our full expertise to preserve and elevate an institution that has defined French gastronomy for over two centuries. Le Grand Véfour represents everything we cherish about French culinary heritage – exceptional quality, timeless elegance and unforgettable moments. Together with Mud & Hound, we look forward to ensuring that Le Grand Véfour continues to shine on the global stage and to writing the next chapter of this extraordinary establishment's story."

This partnership brings together Mud & Hound’s proven food and beverage leadership with Paris Society’s unrivalled expertise in ultra-premium French hospitality, creating a strong platform to sustain and grow Le Grand Véfour’s legacy for generations to come.



About Mud & Hound Public Company Limited

Mud & Hound Public Company Limited is a leading publicly listed food & beverage and lifestyle company, operating more than 670 stores across 5 countries under 14 brands across Thailand, Asia Pacific and France. Among its global F&B portfolio, Mud & Hound Public Company Limited is the master franchisee for Dunkin' and Au Bon Pain in Thailand and owns leading Thai brands Greyhound Café, Greyhound Original and Smileyhound, to name a few. For more information, visit www.mudandhound.co.th.



About Paris Society

Paris Society, founded in 2008 by Laurent de Gourcuff and part of Accor Group, is a pioneer in ultra-premium and luxury lifestyle hospitality. Operating a collection of 30+ exclusive concept-led iconic venues across Tables, Clubs, Events, and Hotels, Paris Society transforms every escapade into an unforgettable moment. The group's portfolio includes celebrated destinations such as Girafe, Monsieur Bleu, Gigi, Laurent, and Maxim's. Paris Society is the undisputed leader in global ultra-premium lifestyle hospitality. For more information, visit www.paris-society.com.



About Le Grand Véfour

Located in the historic gardens of the Palais Royal in Paris, Le Grand Véfour has been open since 1784, making it one of the world's oldest restaurants. Classified as a historical monument with stunning 18th-century décor and painted ceilings, the restaurant has welcomed illustrious patrons including Napoléon Bonaparte, Victor Hugo, Colette, and Jean Cocteau throughout its 240-year history. For more information, visit www.grand-vefour.com/en.