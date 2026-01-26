RTN says Cambodian trench digging at Trat border was within Cambodia

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) said on Monday that Cambodian troops have not dug trenches into Thai territory in Trat, contradicting earlier reports alleging an encroachment.

Rear Admiral Parat Rattanachaiphan, the RTN spokesman, said Cambodian personnel who were seen digging trenches opposite Ban Chamrak village in Tambon Chamrak, Mueang district, were operating within Cambodian territory and had not violated Thai sovereignty.

Navy responds to reports citing watershed as “natural border”

Parat was responding to reports carried by several news websites quoting troops stationed near Ban Chamrak as saying the trenches had extended beyond the mountain watershed. Those reports claimed the watershed served as a natural border marker, and that the activity therefore amounted to an encroachment on Thai soil.