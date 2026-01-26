RTN says Cambodian trench digging at Trat border was within Cambodia

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) said on Monday that Cambodian troops have not dug trenches into Thai territory in Trat, contradicting earlier reports alleging an encroachment.
Rear Admiral Parat Rattanachaiphan, the RTN spokesman, said Cambodian personnel who were seen digging trenches opposite Ban Chamrak village in Tambon Chamrak, Mueang district, were operating within Cambodian territory and had not violated Thai sovereignty.
Parat was responding to reports carried by several news websites quoting troops stationed near Ban Chamrak as saying the trenches had extended beyond the mountain watershed. Those reports claimed the watershed served as a natural border marker, and that the activity therefore amounted to an encroachment on Thai soil.
Parat said the RTN has been closely monitoring the border area under its responsibility and had assessed that the Cambodian operations were conducted on the Cambodian side and did not affect Thailand’s territorial integrity.
“This is not considered a provocation or a violation of the ceasefire agreement. Overall, the situation remains calm and orderly,” he said.
He added that the Royal Thai Navy continues to carry out its duties to safeguard maritime security and border areas under its responsibility, maintaining forces on standby to monitor and closely track developments along the frontier. The RTN remains prepared for all contingencies to reassure the public about safety, he said.
Parat said the RTN remains committed to acting with prudence, patience and peaceful means, supporting the government’s policy of maintaining public order, stability in the border area and an atmosphere conducive to the ceasefire.
“We ask for the public’s cooperation in following updates from official sources and avoiding the sharing or forwarding of unverified information, which could cause panic or misunderstandings. We reaffirm that the Royal Thai Navy is fully prepared to perform its duty to protect national sovereignty and public safety to the best of its ability,” he said.