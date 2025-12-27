Navy steps up 24/7 Trat patrols to monitor ceasefire compliance

At the same time, Admiral Pairoj Fueangchan, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy, has ordered deployments to control areas and tighten security at key strategic points, with 24-hour monitoring to prevent and check any acts that may violate the agreement or affect Thailand’s sovereignty.

The navy stressed that the ceasefire does not mean reduced military readiness. Rather, it is situation management under diplomacy and international law. The navy said it is maintaining full readiness—both combat and support forces—in the same areas as before, in case the situation changes or the agreement is violated.

Admiral Pairoj also urged the public to remain confident that navy personnel will carry out their duties with dedication and will be ready to protect Thailand’s sovereignty, security and national interests to the fullest extent.